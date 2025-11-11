Left Menu

Northeast Railway Heightens Security Following Delhi Blast

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has ramped up security across the Northeast Frontier Railway following a deadly explosion near Red Fort in Delhi. Enhanced measures include additional personnel, dog squads, CCTV monitoring, and coordination with security agencies to secure stations and trains.

In response to a devastating explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has significantly bolstered security across the Northeast Frontier Railway. Officials confirmed heightened measures at stations and aboard trains.

All RPF units have been placed on high alert, with extra security personnel deployed at strategic and high-risk locations. Additionally, dog squads are assisting in enforcing comprehensive anti-sabotage procedures, and intensive checks are underway across stations, railway premises, and trains.

The RPF has strengthened CCTV surveillance, ensuring 24/7 monitoring of station premises. Collaboration with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and other security bodies is also intensified for information sharing and coordinated response efforts.

