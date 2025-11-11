Northeast Railway Heightens Security Following Delhi Blast

In response to a devastating explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has significantly bolstered security across the Northeast Frontier Railway. Officials confirmed heightened measures at stations and aboard trains.

All RPF units have been placed on high alert, with extra security personnel deployed at strategic and high-risk locations. Additionally, dog squads are assisting in enforcing comprehensive anti-sabotage procedures, and intensive checks are underway across stations, railway premises, and trains.

The RPF has strengthened CCTV surveillance, ensuring 24/7 monitoring of station premises. Collaboration with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and other security bodies is also intensified for information sharing and coordinated response efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)