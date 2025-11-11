Left Menu

IKEA India's Sales Surge Amid Expansion and Innovation

IKEA India reported a 6% increase in sales, reaching Rs 1,860.8 crore for FY ending August 2025. Despite the parent company's slight revenue decline, IKEA India saw a rise in online sales and EBITDA. The Indian market's potential offers growth opportunities as IKEA aims for affordability and profitability.

Updated: 11-11-2025 19:39 IST
IKEA India has witnessed a notable 6% boost in sales, achieving annual revenue of Rs 1,860.8 crore for the financial year concluding in August 2025. This increase comes even as its Swedish parent company, Ingka Group, reported a slight revenue drop of 0.9%, totaling 41.5 billion euros.

The firm saw a remarkable 34% growth in online sales, strengthened by its foray into North India with digital services and new store formats in Delhi and Bengaluru. According to CFO Murali Iyer, IKEA for Business contributed 19% to total sales, while food sales played a crucial role in attracting visitors.

CEO Patrik Antoni expressed optimism about the future, citing India's burgeoning home furnishing market, projected to reach USD 48 billion by 2030. IKEA remains committed to offering affordable and sustainable home furnishing solutions while planning to achieve profitability within two years.

