BLS International Services Sees Robust Profit Growth in Q2

BLS International Services announced a 27.4% increase in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 185.7 crore for the September quarter. Revenues from operations surged 48.8% to Rs 736.6 crore. The growth was attributed to strategic deals and expanding partnerships, particularly in visa and digital service sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
BLS International Services reported a significant 27.4% rise in consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 185.7 crore in the September quarter, compared to Rs 145.7 crore during the same period last year.

The company experienced a dramatic revenue increase of 48.8%, achieving Rs 736.6 crore in the reviewed quarter, up from Rs 495 crore in the corresponding period the previous year.

Joint Managing Director Shikhar Aggarwal highlighted that strategic wins, expanding partnerships, and consistent growth in visa, consular, and digital services underpinned this success. However, stock market performance was lackluster, closing 2.37% down at Rs 308.75 on the BSE.

