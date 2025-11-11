Left Menu

Awfis Space Solutions Faces Profit Decline Amidst Growth

Awfis Space Solutions Ltd reported a 59% drop in profit to Rs 15.97 crore for the latest September quarter due to a high base effect. Despite a decline in profit, the company's total income increased to Rs 392.97 crore, as it continues to expand its flexible office space offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:42 IST
Awfis Space Solutions Faces Profit Decline Amidst Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Awfis Space Solutions Ltd has reported a significant 59% decline in profit for the latest September quarter, dropping to Rs 15.97 crore. The decrease is attributed to a high base effect, as the company had seen an exceptional gain of Rs 24 crore in the previous year.

Despite the profit fall, Awfis experienced a rise in total income, reaching Rs 392.97 crore during the July-September quarter of this fiscal year, compared to Rs 301.95 crore in the same period last year, according to their regulatory filing.

Recently listed on stock exchanges, Awfis is growing its operations of providing flexible managed office spaces. By September 2025, the firm has managed 247 centres and 170,000 seats over 8.4 million sq ft, aiming to meet the demand from corporates of all sizes.

TRENDING

1
Morari Bapu Calls for Vigilance as Terrorism Strikes Delhi: A Nation on Alert

Morari Bapu Calls for Vigilance as Terrorism Strikes Delhi: A Nation on Aler...

 India
2
Political Intrigue: The Case Against Istanbul's Opposition

Political Intrigue: The Case Against Istanbul's Opposition

 Turkey
3
Guyana's Oil Boom: TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, and Petronas Strike 5-Year Deal

Guyana's Oil Boom: TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, and Petronas Strike 5-Year De...

 Global
4
Boom in Hill Station Homes: Magicbricks Reports 8% Growth

Boom in Hill Station Homes: Magicbricks Reports 8% Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025