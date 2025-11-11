Awfis Space Solutions Faces Profit Decline Amidst Growth

Awfis Space Solutions Ltd has reported a significant 59% decline in profit for the latest September quarter, dropping to Rs 15.97 crore. The decrease is attributed to a high base effect, as the company had seen an exceptional gain of Rs 24 crore in the previous year.

Despite the profit fall, Awfis experienced a rise in total income, reaching Rs 392.97 crore during the July-September quarter of this fiscal year, compared to Rs 301.95 crore in the same period last year, according to their regulatory filing.

Recently listed on stock exchanges, Awfis is growing its operations of providing flexible managed office spaces. By September 2025, the firm has managed 247 centres and 170,000 seats over 8.4 million sq ft, aiming to meet the demand from corporates of all sizes.