Central Railway Mourns the Sudden Passing of Vijay Kumar

Central Railway General Manager Vijay Kumar passed away in Mumbai, likely due to cardiac arrest. Kumar, who had a distinguished 35-year career in Indian Railways, was just a month into his new role. He notably advanced locomotive production at Chittaranjan Locomotive Works. His legacy remains significant.

Updated: 11-11-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 21:44 IST
Vijay Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Central Railway General Manager Vijay Kumar, having assumed his duty just over a month ago, tragically passed away in Mumbai early Tuesday. The 59-year-old's death is tentatively attributed to a cardiac arrest during sleep, pending a definitive post-mortem examination.

Kumar's accomplished career spanned 35 years in the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME), where he held pivotal roles across various departments. Notably, as General Manager of Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, Kumar spearheaded the production of a record 700 locomotives in the fiscal year 2024-25.

Before his untimely passing, he contributed significantly to the development of high-speed rail projects and speed trials for Talgo trains. Kumar leaves behind a family and a legacy of leadership and efficiency in railway administration. Vivek Kumar Gupta has been appointed to assume his responsibilities at CR.

