Succession Strategy: Neville Tata Joins Sir Dorabji Tata Trust Amid Allegiances

Neville Tata, son of Noel Tata, has been appointed as a trustee on the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, the largest stakeholder in Tata Sons. This strategic move follows a power struggle within the trust's administration. Bhaskar Bhat and Venu Srinivasan have also been appointed as trustees for three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 22:13 IST
Neville Tata, son of Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata, has been appointed as a trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, enhancing his family's influence. The Trust, the largest shareholder in Tata Sons, plays a pivotal role in the conglomerate's governance.

This decision follows a recent dispute between factions within the trust, involving Noel Tata and allies of the late Ratan Tata's confidante, Mehli Mistry. The appointment might signal Noel's consolidation of power. Simultaneously, the board named Bhaskar Bhat, known for his leadership at Titan, and Venu Srinivasan as trustees.

The Maharashtra government's regulation changes now limit trustee terms, affecting Srinivasan's tenure to three years, highlighting evolving governance norms within the trust administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

