India's National Green Hydrogen Mission: A Global Leader in Clean Energy Revolution

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi emphasized the rapid advancements under India's National Green Hydrogen Mission during the 3rd International Conference on Green Hydrogen (ICGH 2025) at Bharat Mandapam. He highlighted the mission's potential in transforming India's energy landscape, creating jobs, and establishing India as a leader in the global green hydrogen sector.

During the conference, Minister Joshi unveiled the official NGHM logo and announced a Rs 100 crore 'Call for Proposals' aimed at innovative green hydrogen production from biomass and waste. The mission, with a dedication of Rs 19,744 crore since its inception in 2023, aims to decarbonize sectors resistant to change, positioning green hydrogen as a cornerstone for energy independence.

The Minister announced significant achievements under various initiatives, including the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) programme. This includes incentives for domestic electrolyser manufacturing and green hydrogen production, resulting in the world's lowest green ammonia prices. The conference underscored India's commitment to sustainable growth, as highlighted by key figures such as Ajay K Sood and Santosh Kumar Sarangi, who noted India's significant investments in renewable capacity and green hydrogen initiatives.