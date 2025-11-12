Surge in Parag Milk Foods' Profits Amidst Rising Sales

Parag Milk Foods Ltd has reported a significant rise in profits for the second quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year. The company's net profit saw a 56.28% increase, reaching Rs 45.65 crore, driven by robust sales figures.

In comparison, the same quarter of the previous fiscal year recorded a net profit of Rs 29.21 crore, illustrating substantial growth for the Pune-based dairy enterprise famous for brands like Gowardhan and Pride of Cows.

Despite an increase in total expenses to Rs 975.49 crore from Rs 852.04 crore, the company's total income rose by 15.58% to Rs 1,025.98 crore. Their Dubai subsidiary, established in 2024-25, has yet to begin operations.