Surge in Parag Milk Foods' Profits Amidst Rising Sales

Parag Milk Foods Ltd recorded a 56.28% increase in net profit for Q2 of the 2025-26 fiscal year, reaching Rs 45.65 crore. The spike in profit is attributed to higher sales, despite increased expenses. The company's total income rose to Rs 1,025.98 crore, as per regulatory filings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 12:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Parag Milk Foods Ltd has reported a significant rise in profits for the second quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year. The company's net profit saw a 56.28% increase, reaching Rs 45.65 crore, driven by robust sales figures.

In comparison, the same quarter of the previous fiscal year recorded a net profit of Rs 29.21 crore, illustrating substantial growth for the Pune-based dairy enterprise famous for brands like Gowardhan and Pride of Cows.

Despite an increase in total expenses to Rs 975.49 crore from Rs 852.04 crore, the company's total income rose by 15.58% to Rs 1,025.98 crore. Their Dubai subsidiary, established in 2024-25, has yet to begin operations.

