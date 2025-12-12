Revolutionizing Stock Markets: Tokenization Approved by SEC

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) is poised to revolutionize the stock market landscape. A subsidiary of DTCC has received a 'no action' letter from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This endorsement allows them to offer a groundbreaking service to tokenize stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and bonds.

Proponents of cryptocurrency argue that tokenized shares—blockchain-based instruments tracking traditional equities—could transform stock markets. This innovation could facilitate 24/7 trading, with instant settlements, increased liquidity, and reduced transaction costs.

Under the SEC's 'no action' decision, the Depository Trust Company (DTC) will be able to offer this tokenization service for the next three years on several blockchains. More information about the service rollout is expected in the forthcoming months.