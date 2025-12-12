Left Menu

Revolutionizing Stock Markets: Tokenization Approved by SEC

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation has obtained SEC approval for a subsidiary to offer tokenized stocks, ETFs, and bonds. This service, launching next year, could transform trading by enabling 24/7 transactions with immediate settlement. Details on this blockchain-based innovation will follow in the coming months.

Updated: 12-12-2025 03:40 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 03:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) is poised to revolutionize the stock market landscape. A subsidiary of DTCC has received a 'no action' letter from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This endorsement allows them to offer a groundbreaking service to tokenize stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and bonds.

Proponents of cryptocurrency argue that tokenized shares—blockchain-based instruments tracking traditional equities—could transform stock markets. This innovation could facilitate 24/7 trading, with instant settlements, increased liquidity, and reduced transaction costs.

Under the SEC's 'no action' decision, the Depository Trust Company (DTC) will be able to offer this tokenization service for the next three years on several blockchains. More information about the service rollout is expected in the forthcoming months.

