Left Menu

EU Mulls Second Edition of Successful SAFE Defence Loans

The European Commission may launch a second SAFE loans scheme to support defence projects following high demand and concerns about security. The original plan facilitated the EU borrowing funds for member states' defence, saving costs due to the EU's AAA credit rating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 03:36 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 03:36 IST
EU Mulls Second Edition of Successful SAFE Defence Loans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission is contemplating the launch of a second edition of its successful multi-billion-euro SAFE loans scheme aimed at bolstering defence projects. This initiative comes amid rising security concerns over Russia and wavering U.S. commitments, according to informed EU officials.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addressed the issue during a Politico event in Brussels, highlighting that the initial scheme attracted overwhelming interest, leading some EU member states to advocate for a sequel. The SAFE scheme allowed the EU to raise funds collectively, lending them cost-effectively to member states, leveraging the EU's AAA credit rating.

A second scheme could potentially provide similar long-term, affordable defense loans, although financial specifics remain uncertain. EU officials indicated that next year might be an opportune time for development, underlining the scheme's significance to European security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025