Cyprus Leaders Foster Trust to Revive Peace Talks

The leaders of Cyprus took a significant step towards reviving peace talks by agreeing on several trust-building projects. These initiatives include enabling Turkish Cypriot manufacturers to access European markets with Halloumi cheese and improving the busy crossing points across the UN buffer zone.

Another crucial project involves completing the construction of pipelines to supply water from the north to Greek Cypriot farmers in the south. These efforts signal a positive move towards resolving the long-stalled peace talks for the ethnically divided island.

However, challenges persist, including demands for political equality and military arrangements that remain contentious between the Greek and Turkish Cypriot sides. The parties have committed to a meeting with the UN Secretary-General, raising hopes for furthering peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)