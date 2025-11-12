Tragedy Strikes: Boiler Explosion Causes Fire at Gujarat Pharma Factory
A devastating boiler explosion at a pharmaceutical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch district led to the death of two workers and injured 20 others. The incident, which occurred in the early hours, resulted in a major fire and partial collapse of the factory structure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bharuch | Updated: 12-11-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 15:07 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic boiler explosion early Wednesday morning rocked a pharmaceutical factory in Bharuch district, Gujarat, claiming the lives of two workers and injuring 20 others.
The incident occurred at approximately 2.30 am in the Saykha GIDC area. Bharuch District Collector Gaurang Makwana reported that the intense explosion sparked a large fire, causing the factory structure to collapse partially.
While most workers managed to escape, two were trapped and died before their bodies were later recovered. Authorities are investigating the incident, checking if the facility adhered to safety regulations amid missing persons reports.
Advertisement