Tragedy Strikes: Boiler Explosion Causes Fire at Gujarat Pharma Factory

A tragic boiler explosion early Wednesday morning rocked a pharmaceutical factory in Bharuch district, Gujarat, claiming the lives of two workers and injuring 20 others.

The incident occurred at approximately 2.30 am in the Saykha GIDC area. Bharuch District Collector Gaurang Makwana reported that the intense explosion sparked a large fire, causing the factory structure to collapse partially.

While most workers managed to escape, two were trapped and died before their bodies were later recovered. Authorities are investigating the incident, checking if the facility adhered to safety regulations amid missing persons reports.