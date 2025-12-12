Chief Minister Denied Meeting with Imran Khan for 10th Time Amid Protests

In a controversial development on Thursday, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi was once again refused access to PTI founder Imran Khan by the Adiala jail authorities. This marks the 10th denied meeting attempt between the chief minister and the incarcerated former premier.

Speaking to the media, Afridi expressed his dismay over the refusal, questioning the motives of the state and noting the dismissal of prior court orders. He criticized the harsh treatment of Imran Khan's sisters, who were peacefully protesting and dispersed by authorities using water cannons.

Afridi warned of potential political backlash and urged for dialogue with political figures authorized by Khan, stressing that efforts to sideline Imran Khan had consistently failed. He briefly mentioned that the sentencings within the institution, such as those involving Faiz Hameed, remain internal matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)