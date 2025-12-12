Left Menu

Chief Minister Denied Meeting with Imran Khan for 10th Time Amid Protests

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi was denied permission to meet PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala jail for the 10th time. Afridi criticized the administration and highlighted growing tensions and protests, questioning the state's message to PTI and the implications for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 12-12-2025 03:48 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 03:48 IST
Chief Minister Denied Meeting with Imran Khan for 10th Time Amid Protests
Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a controversial development on Thursday, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi was once again refused access to PTI founder Imran Khan by the Adiala jail authorities. This marks the 10th denied meeting attempt between the chief minister and the incarcerated former premier.

Speaking to the media, Afridi expressed his dismay over the refusal, questioning the motives of the state and noting the dismissal of prior court orders. He criticized the harsh treatment of Imran Khan's sisters, who were peacefully protesting and dispersed by authorities using water cannons.

Afridi warned of potential political backlash and urged for dialogue with political figures authorized by Khan, stressing that efforts to sideline Imran Khan had consistently failed. He briefly mentioned that the sentencings within the institution, such as those involving Faiz Hameed, remain internal matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025