Chief Minister Denied Meeting with Imran Khan for 10th Time Amid Protests
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi was denied permission to meet PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala jail for the 10th time. Afridi criticized the administration and highlighted growing tensions and protests, questioning the state's message to PTI and the implications for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a controversial development on Thursday, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi was once again refused access to PTI founder Imran Khan by the Adiala jail authorities. This marks the 10th denied meeting attempt between the chief minister and the incarcerated former premier.
Speaking to the media, Afridi expressed his dismay over the refusal, questioning the motives of the state and noting the dismissal of prior court orders. He criticized the harsh treatment of Imran Khan's sisters, who were peacefully protesting and dispersed by authorities using water cannons.
Afridi warned of potential political backlash and urged for dialogue with political figures authorized by Khan, stressing that efforts to sideline Imran Khan had consistently failed. He briefly mentioned that the sentencings within the institution, such as those involving Faiz Hameed, remain internal matters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China's New Contraceptive Tax Sparks Debate
Thackeray Accuses Fadnavis of Shielding Corruption Amid Political Controversy
Cracking the Cyber Ring: Inside the Digital Deception
President Murmu Calls for Harmony, Development at Manipur Civic Reception in Imphal
Cyclone Chaos: Power Outages, Flight Disruptions Rock Sao Paulo