Shalimar Paints' Financial Turnaround: Marginal Loss Reduction in Q2 FY26

Shalimar Paints Ltd achieved a smaller net loss of Rs 13.93 crore for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, marking an improvement from the Rs 19.37 crore loss in the same period last year.

The company's quarterly revenue from operations fell to Rs 133.81 crore, down from Rs 144.74 crore year-on-year. Despite this decline, the company's expenses decreased by 8.7%, bringing total expenses to Rs 151.26 crore.

In a positive note, Shalimar Paints saw its total consolidated revenue for the first half of FY26 increase 6.5% to Rs 293.24 crore. On the stock market, shares of Shalimar Paints Ltd rose by 2.68%, trading at Rs 76.32 per share.

(With inputs from agencies.)