Shalimar Paints' Financial Turnaround: Marginal Loss Reduction in Q2 FY26

Shalimar Paints Ltd reported a reduced net loss of Rs 13.93 crore for Q2 FY26 compared to Rs 19.37 crore a year ago. Despite a decrease in revenue to Rs 133.81 crore from Rs 144.74 crore, total consolidated revenue in H1 FY26 rose 6.5%. Shares increased by 2.68%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 15:30 IST
Shalimar Paints Ltd achieved a smaller net loss of Rs 13.93 crore for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, marking an improvement from the Rs 19.37 crore loss in the same period last year.

The company's quarterly revenue from operations fell to Rs 133.81 crore, down from Rs 144.74 crore year-on-year. Despite this decline, the company's expenses decreased by 8.7%, bringing total expenses to Rs 151.26 crore.

In a positive note, Shalimar Paints saw its total consolidated revenue for the first half of FY26 increase 6.5% to Rs 293.24 crore. On the stock market, shares of Shalimar Paints Ltd rose by 2.68%, trading at Rs 76.32 per share.

