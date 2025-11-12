Century Plyboards Sees Record Profits Amid Strong Demand

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd has announced a 77% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 71 crore for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, buoyed by strong segment demand and enhanced profit margins.

The company achieved its highest-ever quarterly revenue at Rs 1,386 crore, marking a 17.1% rise from the previous year's Rs 1,184 crore, attributed to robust sales across various segments.

Chairman Sajjan Bhajanka highlighted that despite cost pressures, improved margins were achieved through cost optimization strategies and increased consumer preference for premium products. Notably, the plywood, laminates, and MDF segments posted their highest revenues, and the 'Century Heroes' campaign was launched to promote inclusivity.