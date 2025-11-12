Asian Paints Sees Robust Profit Surge Amid Challenging Market

Asian Paints demonstrated strong financial performance in the September quarter of FY26, with an impressive 46.8% rise in net profits, reaching Rs 1,018.23 crore, as detailed in the company's latest regulatory filing. Revenue also experienced a 6.38% boost, climbing to Rs 8,513.70 crore compared to the previous year.

The company's decorative segment drove significant growth, registering a 10.9% increase in volume and a 6% growth in revenue. This success was attributed to early festive shopping and strategic marketing initiatives that bolstered consumer confidence across diverse regions, including both urban and rural markets.

While the core decorative business thrived, the home décor segment saw declines, particularly in bath fittings and kitchen sales, which dropped by 4.7% and 7.2%, respectively. However, international sales and industrial business showed promising trends, with double-digit growth and a 9.9% increase in international sales.

