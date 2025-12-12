Nemo Returns Eurovision Trophy in Israel Protest
Swiss Eurovision winner Nemo returned their trophy to protest Israel's participation in Eurovision amidst the Gaza conflict. Nemo criticized the European Broadcasting Union's decision, which aligns with multiple countries' withdrawals. The singer urges Eurovision to adhere to its ideals of unity, inclusion, and dignity.
In a bold statement against Israel's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest, Swiss winner Nemo announced on Thursday the return of their trophy. This protest comes amid escalating tensions over the conflict in Gaza and questions Israel's alignment with Eurovision's core values of inclusion and dignity.
The decision has prompted broader reactions, with countries like Iceland, Spain, and the Netherlands also withdrawing from future contests, citing moral discrepancies between Israel's actions and Eurovision's stated ideals. The European Broadcasting Union's clearance of Israel for the 2026 contest has sparked significant debate.
Nemo's message underscores a clarion call for Eurovision to practice the unity and values it professes on its global stage, signifying that without alignment between words and deeds, even the most beautiful songs could lose their essence.
