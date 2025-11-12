Tragic Crash of Turkish Military Plane: An In-Depth Investigation
A Turkish military cargo plane crashed in Georgia after departing from Azerbaijan, resulting in the deaths of all 20 soldiers onboard. Turkish President Erdogan announced that the black box had been recovered, and an investigative team was dispatched to work with Georgian officials to determine the cause.
In a tragic incident, a Turkish military cargo plane crashed in Georgia on its return from Azerbaijan, claiming the lives of all 20 Turkish soldiers aboard. On Wednesday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan confirmed the recovery of the aircraft's black box, promising insights into the cause of the fatal crash.
The ill-fated C-130 took off from Azerbaijan and met its tragic end in Georgian territory. As authorities scramble for answers, Erdogan disclosed the dispatch of a 46-person team from Turkey to collaborate with Georgian counterparts in the grim task of search and rescue operations.
The crash continues to prompt investigations into potential mechanical failures or other contributory factors that led to this devastating loss for the Turkish military.
