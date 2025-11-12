Left Menu

Empowering India's Technological Future: Sridhar Vembu's Vision

Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu underscores India's necessity to foster deep technological innovations to become a prosperous trading nation. He highlights the importance of intellectual property ownership and advocates for promoting native languages to harness local talent and achieve economic resilience without over-reliance on foreign technology.

Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an exclusive interview, Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu stressed the urgency for India to cultivate robust technological capabilities. Vembu warned against relying heavily on imported high-value technologies while exporting low-value products, emphasizing that a country's long-term resilience depends on its ability to innovate and add value domestically.

Drawing comparisons to oil-dependent economies, Vembu asserted that India must focus on creating and owning intellectual property (IP) to elevate its economic standing. He pointed out that possessing local IP will prevent India from being trapped in low-value addition cycles and low-income statuses.

Vembu further explained that government support is often unnecessary for technological advancement, citing Zoho's success without such aid. He encouraged leveraging native languages to unlock a vast talent pool typically sidelined by the English-centric discourse, advocating for a more inclusive approach to innovation in India.

