X-PM India Expands Interim Leadership Services to Wider Market

X-PM India, a premier consulting firm, is extending its interim leadership services to a broader market. Known for its expertise in managing leadership transitions and business transformations, the firm aims to address the rising demand for agile leadership solutions in corporate India, where CXO turnover is at a record high.

For more than 14 years, X-PM India has quietly but effectively facilitated leadership transitions and organizational transformations across various sectors. With proven experience, the firm steps in during critical periods to offer stability and results, delivering value by filling leadership voids and guiding performance improvement.

Harnessing a pool of over 400 experienced interim leaders, X-PM India provides expertise in executive transitions, performance improvement, and restructuring. As demand rises, the firm is set to strengthen partnerships with boards and private equity funds, ensuring fast, stable, and successful business transitions.