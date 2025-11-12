Punjab & Sind Bank Elevates Digital Security with Cutting-Edge Fraud Prevention

Punjab & Sind Bank, one of India's foremost public sector institutions, is taking a revolutionary step in digital banking security by upgrading its real-time fraud prevention framework. As part of this endeavor, the bank has launched a series of strategic technology initiatives, employing cutting-edge Fraud and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) platforms to set new standards in secure transactions.

The bank has recently introduced a new Enterprise Fraud Risk Management (EFRM) platform, with technology firm Coforge guiding its implementation. This system, utilizing the expertise of Jocata, a prominent B2B FinTech and RegTech player, ensures seamless protection across the bank's extensive network of over 1,600 branches. It vigilantly monitors over 4 million digital transactions daily, spanning diverse channels such as UPI, mobile and internet banking, and more, effectively identifying and blocking high-risk activities.

By integrating advanced solutions like MuleHunter.AI and boosted AML systems, Punjab & Sind Bank is strengthening its ability to monitor transactions in real-time and promptly address potential security threats. According to MD & CEO Shri Swarup Kumar Saha, this initiative aligns with the bank's commitment to safe digital banking, promising innovative security solutions designed to bolster customer trust and institutional resilience.

