Pipeline Leak Halts Suburban Trains for Hours

A petroleum pipeline leak disrupted train services for over three hours on the Belapur-Uran route. This precautionary halt affected services between Kharkopar and Uran as officials disconnected electricity to overhead wires from 1.10 pm to 4.45 pm.

Updated: 12-11-2025 18:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A leak in a nearby petroleum pipeline caused significant disruption to suburban train services on the Belapur-Uran route for over three hours on Wednesday. Officials quickly intervened to halt train operations from Kharkopar to Uran, prioritizing safety measures by cutting power to the overhead wires.

The Central Railway spokesperson clarified that the electricity supply to the overhead wires, and a nearby goods line, was turned off as a precaution following the pipeline leak. Regular train movement was suspended from 1.10 pm to 4.45 pm, ensuring passenger safety and preventing further hazards.

This incident underscores the critical role of infrastructure maintenance in ensuring smooth transit operations. The Belapur-Uran line is crucial for suburban connectivity in Raigad district, linking Uran with key hubs. Meanwhile, the goods line is vital for freight movement, connecting Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) with Panvel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

