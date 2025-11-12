Left Menu

Celebrating Service: Sat Paul Mittal National Awards 2025

The Sat Paul Mittal National Awards 2025, hosted by the Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust, recognized transformative contributions in education and social service. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended, emphasizing the awards' reflection of India's progress. Winners included notable individuals and organizations empowering marginalized communities nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:27 IST
Sat Paul Mittal National Awards 2025 (Image: Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust, founded in 1983 by Late Sat Paul Mittal, showcased its commitment to education and social welfare through the Sat Paul Mittal National Awards 2025 in Ludhiana. Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan attended as the Chief Guest, honoring awardees and distributing scholarships alongside Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Trust President.

This year, Rs. 20 lakhs in cash prizes and citations were awarded to five distinguished recipients under the 'Individual' and 'Institutional' categories. The awards, categorized as Platinum and Gold, celebrated significant contributions and services to society, symbolizing the spirit of India's progress and innovation.

Among the notable winners was Muktaben Pankajkumar Dagli, receiving the Platinum Award in the Individual Category for empowering visually impaired women in Gujarat. The Institutional Platinum Award saw joint winners: Humans for Humanity, recognized for combating menstrual stigma, and Parivaar Education Society, commended for transformative work with vulnerable communities. The Gold Awards honored Dr. Kiran Modi of Udayan Care and Smile Train India, acknowledged for their humanitarian efforts in child welfare and healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

