Pythian Games 2025: A Cultural Symphony at Bengaluru City University

The curtains fell on the National Cultural Pythian Games 2025 at Bengaluru City University, a vivid celebration of India's cultural diversity. Over 2,000 participants from 10 states and union territories brought music, dance, and traditional games, wrapping the campus in a festival-like atmosphere.

Led by Mr. Bijender Goel, the event marked an important step in reviving the Pythian Games in India, aiming to bridge art and sport on a global stage. He highlighted plans for the 2026 Youth Pythian Games with Russia and India's hosting of the International Pythian Games in 2027.

The festival also introduced a national-level Pittu competition, a beloved childhood game, capturing the audience's enthusiasm. As the event buoyed Bengaluru's cultural scene, it reaffirmed that traditions thrive when shared, practiced, and embraced by new generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)