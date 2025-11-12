Left Menu

Pythian Games 2025: A Cultural Symphony at Bengaluru City University

The National Cultural Pythian Games 2025 concluded at Bengaluru City University, showcasing India's rich cultural heritage. With over 2,000 participants from various states, the event celebrated traditional arts and games. It marked India's growing cultural movement, blending heritage with modern expressions through performances and competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:28 IST
Mr. Anil Kumar, Mr. Bijender Goel and Mrs. Sneha Venkataramani at the conclusion of the 2nd National Modern Pythian Games, Bengaluru. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The curtains fell on the National Cultural Pythian Games 2025 at Bengaluru City University, a vivid celebration of India's cultural diversity. Over 2,000 participants from 10 states and union territories brought music, dance, and traditional games, wrapping the campus in a festival-like atmosphere.

Led by Mr. Bijender Goel, the event marked an important step in reviving the Pythian Games in India, aiming to bridge art and sport on a global stage. He highlighted plans for the 2026 Youth Pythian Games with Russia and India's hosting of the International Pythian Games in 2027.

The festival also introduced a national-level Pittu competition, a beloved childhood game, capturing the audience's enthusiasm. As the event buoyed Bengaluru's cultural scene, it reaffirmed that traditions thrive when shared, practiced, and embraced by new generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

