Kolkata Credit Card Fraud: Alleged Scammer Arrested

Authorities in Kolkata have apprehended Nafisha Ali, accused of defrauding multiple individuals by illicitly acquiring their credit card details while pretending to assist with KYC document updates.

Ali, aged 23 and a resident of Karaya, was arrested in the Kasba police station area. According to the police, she targeted SBI credit card customers by offering to visit their homes for document updates. Once there, she allegedly accessed their mobile phones to move funds from their credit accounts to her own.

An investigation, hinging on a case registered in July at Park Street police station, is probing further into the matter, with authorities looking into potential accomplices and tracing the Rs 4.7 lakh reportedly embezzled.