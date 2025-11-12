Left Menu

India Launches Rs 25,060 Crore Export Promotion Mission

The Indian government has approved a Rs 25,060 crore Export Promotion Mission for six years, aiding exporters facing high US tariffs. It includes two sub-schemes, Niryat Protsahan and Niryat Disha, aiming to provide trade finance and enhance export readiness. The initiative targets sectors like textiles and engineering goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 21:05 IST
India Launches Rs 25,060 Crore Export Promotion Mission
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government, under the leadership of Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, approved an ambitious Export Promotion Mission valued at Rs 25,060 crore over six financial years. This measure aims to mitigate the impact of steep US tariffs on Indian exports.

Structured through sub-schemes Niryat Protsahan and Niryat Disha, the initiative is set to support the complete export ecosystem. Niryat Protsahan will focus on providing affordable trade finance solutions for MSMEs, while Niryat Disha will enhance market readiness through non-financial enablers such as export quality support and international branding initiatives.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) will oversee the mission's implementation via a dedicated digital platform. This mission seeks to address the ongoing structural challenges in India's export sector, potentially boosting market visibility and improving access for exporters, especially in sectors like textiles and marine products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iraqi Elections: Sudani's Coalition Emerges Victorious Amid Voter Disillusionment

Iraqi Elections: Sudani's Coalition Emerges Victorious Amid Voter Disillusio...

 Global
2
Delhi Court Overturns Magistrate’s Decision on Former Minister's Trust Breach Case

Delhi Court Overturns Magistrate’s Decision on Former Minister's Trust Breac...

 India
3
India and Botswana: A Growing Partnership for a Sustainable Future

India and Botswana: A Growing Partnership for a Sustainable Future

 Botswana
4
Tragic Military Loss as Turkish C-130 Crashes in Georgia

Tragic Military Loss as Turkish C-130 Crashes in Georgia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025