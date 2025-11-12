Left Menu

Biscuit Giant's Profit Dips Amid Revenue Boost

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd reported a 6.24% drop in net profit for the September quarter of FY26, despite an 11.1% increase in revenue. Total expenses rose 12.28%, affecting profits. Shares closed at Rs 1,288.85 on the BSE, marking a slight decline from the previous session.

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd, known for its popular Cremica and English Oven brands, has announced a decline in consolidated net profit by 6.24% to Rs 36.5 crore in the September quarter of FY26, as per recent filings with the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Despite witnessing an 11.1% increase in revenue to Rs 551.41 crore during the same period, the company's total expenses surged 12.28% year-on-year, impacting the bottom line. Total income, including other sources, rose to Rs 558.01 crore, showing an 11.17% year-on-year growth.

In the first half of FY26, Mrs. Bectors Food's consolidated income reached Rs 1,038.42 crore, up 9.72%. On the stock market, shares settled at Rs 1,288.85 on the BSE, experiencing a minor drop of 0.14% from the previous closure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

