Seventeen Policemen Suspended for Absenteeism in Shahjahanpur

In Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, 17 policemen, including a sub-inspector, were suspended for long-term absenteeism without leave. The action followed a review by Superintendent Rajesh Dwivedi, revealing extended absences. The report cited indiscipline as the reason for their suspension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 10-03-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 18:30 IST
In a significant development, seventeen policemen, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, following allegations of extended absenteeism without proper leave.

The move was initiated after a comprehensive review conducted by Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Dwivedi, who identified a troubling pattern of officers missing from duty.

Among those suspended is a sub-inspector, absent since 2023, while others have been away for nearly a year, prompting disciplinary action for neglect of duty.

