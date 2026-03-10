Seventeen Policemen Suspended for Absenteeism in Shahjahanpur
In Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, 17 policemen, including a sub-inspector, were suspended for long-term absenteeism without leave. The action followed a review by Superintendent Rajesh Dwivedi, revealing extended absences. The report cited indiscipline as the reason for their suspension.
In a significant development, seventeen policemen, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, following allegations of extended absenteeism without proper leave.
The move was initiated after a comprehensive review conducted by Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Dwivedi, who identified a troubling pattern of officers missing from duty.
Among those suspended is a sub-inspector, absent since 2023, while others have been away for nearly a year, prompting disciplinary action for neglect of duty.
