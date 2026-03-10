Seventeen Policemen Suspended for Absenteeism in Shahjahanpur

In a significant development, seventeen policemen, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, following allegations of extended absenteeism without proper leave.

The move was initiated after a comprehensive review conducted by Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Dwivedi, who identified a troubling pattern of officers missing from duty.

Among those suspended is a sub-inspector, absent since 2023, while others have been away for nearly a year, prompting disciplinary action for neglect of duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)