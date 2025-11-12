Left Menu

Railways Embark on Clean Track Initiative: Training for On-Board Staff

The Railway Board instructs all zones to train catering and OBHS staff on garbage disposal at specific stations to prevent improper waste management from trains. It stresses the importance of adhering to guidelines, holding dialogue sessions, and warns of penalties for non-compliance.

New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 22:24 IST
The Railway Board has mandated all 18 railway zones to provide targeted training for on-board catering staff, addressing prevalent complaints about garbage being discarded onto tracks from trains. The move aims to reinforce waste disposal protocols during travel.

A letter dated November 12 underscores the need for rigorous compliance with waste management practices at designated stations. The board acknowledges that certain contractual staff have not always followed these instructions and emphasizes the accountability of Zonal Railways to ensure proper workforce training.

The board insists on a collaborative approach involving both the commercial and mechanical departments to cover all train routes promptly. Non-adherence to these guidelines will lead to severe contractual consequences, aligning with mission goals for cleaner stations and environment.

