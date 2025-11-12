Left Menu

LATAM Airlines Pilot Strike Grounds 173 Flights, Disrupts 20,000 Travelers

A strike by LATAM Airlines pilots led to the cancellation of 173 flights, affecting 20,000 passengers. The strike commenced at midnight after failed contract negotiations, forcing the airline to cancel flights between November 12 and 17. A solution has been offered to most affected passengers.

  • Chile

LATAM Airlines experienced significant operational disruptions after pilots initiated a strike, prompting the cancellation of 173 flights and disrupting plans for 20,000 passengers. This industrial action unfolded as contract negotiations with the airline stalled on Wednesday.

The strike began sharply at midnight, leading to widespread flight cancellations and affecting international and domestic travelers scheduled between November 12 and 17. LATAM has since announced efforts to resolve the inconveniences faced by passengers.

While the airline maintains efforts to assist nearly all travelers, the broader implications of the pilot strike resonate across the airline's operations, highlighting ongoing labor disputes in the aviation sector.

