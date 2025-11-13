Left Menu

Boeing Ordered to Pay $28 Million to Victim’s Family After 737 MAX Crash

A jury in Chicago has directed Boeing to pay over $28 million to the family of Shikha Garg, a victim of the Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash in 2019. The decision marks the first verdict among numerous lawsuits related to deadly 737 MAX crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

Updated: 13-11-2025 07:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Boeing has been ordered by a Chicago federal jury to pay more than $28 million to the family of Shikha Garg, who perished in the 2019 crash of a 737 MAX jet in Ethiopia. This verdict is notable as it is the first in many lawsuits following those tragic incidents, which together claimed 346 lives.

The Garg family is set to receive a total of $35.85 million, comprising the full verdict amount plus 26% interest, as part of a deal struck on Wednesday morning. Boeing agreed not to appeal. A spokesperson for Boeing expressed the company's deep condolences to all the families affected by the two flights.

Boeing has resolved most claims through settlements, though families retain the right to pursue damages in court, which the company respects. The crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, caused in part by a faulty automated flight control system, followed a similar tragedy involving Lion Air. Boeing has settled over 90% of related lawsuits, spending billions in compensation.

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

