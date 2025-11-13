Left Menu

Markets Hold Steady as U.S. Government Shutdown Ends

As the longest U.S. government shutdown ends, markets, including stocks and gold, stabilized with investors awaiting U.S. economic data for interest rate insights. Global market movements were observed, while Japan's yen faced pressure, and oil prices adjusted following OPEC's latest demand forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 07:42 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 07:42 IST
As the U.S. Congress votes to conclude the nation's longest government shutdown, global markets—including stocks and gold—paused, offering a moment of relief for investors. Market participants are now turning their attention to upcoming U.S. economic data, which is crucial for evaluating future interest rate directions.

In an overnight shift, Japan's Nikkei rose by 0.5%, with the broader Topix index climbing close to 1% in response to investors reallocating portfolios away from overvalued artificial intelligence firms. Concurrently, gold prices surged past $4,200 an ounce, while bond markets experienced a modest rally.

The yen continues to feel pressure amidst Japan's economic reforms, falling to an all-time low against the euro. In other markets, Wall Street's Dow Jones hit record highs, contrasting with Nasdaq's retreat. Meanwhile, in Europe, London's FTSE 100 and Italy's FTSE MIB hit historic peaks, emphasizing the broad economic shifts in play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

