China Mobile Anchors SEA-H2X Cable Project, Strengthening Asia-Pacific Connectivity
China Mobile successfully landed the SEA-H2X submarine cable in Hong Kong, initiating construction on the Hong Kong segment. The 6,000 km cable links several Asian regions and enhances network capacity and reliability. Completion is expected by 2025, bolstering Asia-Pacific digital infrastructure and connectivity.
China Mobile, a frontrunner in telecommunications, marked a significant milestone in the SEA-H2X submarine cable project by successfully landing the cable in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong. With this achievement, the Hong Kong segment of the international cable system is set in motion, targeting full completion by the end of 2025.
The SEA-H2X cable extends over 6,000 kilometers and features eight trunk fiber pairs, delivering a remarkable system capacity exceeding 200 terabits per second. Connecting Hainan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Thailand, and Singapore, the project employs advanced open cable technology to ensure flexibility and efficiency. The initiative is poised to enhance network reliability and agility, catering to the needs of future global communications.
With substantial investments, China Mobile strengthens its role as a key digital infrastructure provider in Asia-Pacific. The SEA-H2X project not only bolsters regional connectivity but also integrates Hong Kong into a broader network linking Southeast Asia. This initiative highlights China's commitment to fostering digital growth and enhancing international telecommunications capability.