China Mobile Anchors SEA-H2X Cable Project, Strengthening Asia-Pacific Connectivity

China Mobile, a frontrunner in telecommunications, marked a significant milestone in the SEA-H2X submarine cable project by successfully landing the cable in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong. With this achievement, the Hong Kong segment of the international cable system is set in motion, targeting full completion by the end of 2025.

The SEA-H2X cable extends over 6,000 kilometers and features eight trunk fiber pairs, delivering a remarkable system capacity exceeding 200 terabits per second. Connecting Hainan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Thailand, and Singapore, the project employs advanced open cable technology to ensure flexibility and efficiency. The initiative is poised to enhance network reliability and agility, catering to the needs of future global communications.

With substantial investments, China Mobile strengthens its role as a key digital infrastructure provider in Asia-Pacific. The SEA-H2X project not only bolsters regional connectivity but also integrates Hong Kong into a broader network linking Southeast Asia. This initiative highlights China's commitment to fostering digital growth and enhancing international telecommunications capability.