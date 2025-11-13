Left Menu

Basilic Fly Studio's Staggering Growth: A 146.3% Revenue Surge Propels VFX Pioneer

Basilic Fly Studio Limited reported remarkable financial achievements in H1 FY26 with a 146.3% revenue increase. The VFX leader attributes growth to strategic acquisitions and innovative AI investments driving expansion in India and globally. The company's focus on talent scaling and global partnerships heralds a robust future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 13-11-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 11:17 IST
Basilic Fly Studio Reports Robust H1' 26 Performance; New wins, Overseas Business Power Revenue & PAT Growth. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, India - Basilic Fly Studio Limited (BFS), a trailblazing entity in the visual effects (VFX) landscape, unveiled its unaudited financial outcomes for Q2 and the first half of Fiscal Year 2026, demonstrating extraordinary advances in revenue and profitability.

The company reported a staggering 146.3% boost in revenue, notching ₹190.5 crore in H1 FY26 compared to the previous year's figures. An impressive 107.0% rise in EBITDA and a 117.1% spike in PAT were recorded, as BFS continues to conquer new markets, thanks to strategic acquisitions and technological investments.

Looking ahead, CEO Balakrishnan highlighted the company's intent to amplify its artist base, enhance its presence in key regions such as Europe and North America, and delve into emerging areas like gaming cinematics. With senior leadership appointments and a strategic focus on AI, BFS is gearing up for sustainable global expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

