Basilic Fly Studio's Staggering Growth: A 146.3% Revenue Surge Propels VFX Pioneer

Chennai, India - Basilic Fly Studio Limited (BFS), a trailblazing entity in the visual effects (VFX) landscape, unveiled its unaudited financial outcomes for Q2 and the first half of Fiscal Year 2026, demonstrating extraordinary advances in revenue and profitability.

The company reported a staggering 146.3% boost in revenue, notching ₹190.5 crore in H1 FY26 compared to the previous year's figures. An impressive 107.0% rise in EBITDA and a 117.1% spike in PAT were recorded, as BFS continues to conquer new markets, thanks to strategic acquisitions and technological investments.

Looking ahead, CEO Balakrishnan highlighted the company's intent to amplify its artist base, enhance its presence in key regions such as Europe and North America, and delve into emerging areas like gaming cinematics. With senior leadership appointments and a strategic focus on AI, BFS is gearing up for sustainable global expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)