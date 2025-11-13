Sam Altman Predicts India as Pivotal Player in AI Revolution

In a significant acknowledgment of India's burgeoning role in the world of artificial intelligence, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, declared India as one of the company's foremost partners in the emerging AI landscape. Engaging with the India Global Forum at OpenAI's San Francisco headquarters, Altman expressed enthusiasm about future collaborations with the Indian government through OpenAI's 'AI for countries' program.

Altman praised India's digital infrastructure and entrepreneurial spirit, which uniquely position the country to influence and benefit from the global AI revolution. This interaction comes amid strengthening India-US tech ties and rapid expansion of India's digital economy and AI prowess, with the IT services market projected to hit USD 40 billion by 2025.

The dialogue also underscored the importance of evolving India's talent pool to navigate an AI-centric future, with discussions on applied AI collaboration in sectors like healthcare and education. Altman conveyed a vision of artificial intelligence serving as a transformative force, reshaping both economy and society.

(With inputs from agencies.)