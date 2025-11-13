Left Menu

India's Mineral Strategy: Beyond Mining Reforms

The Union Cabinet's revision of royalty rates for critical minerals may boost exploration but lacks strategic value without domestic processing capability. The Global Trade Research Initiative urges India to develop an integrated ecosystem for refining, highlighting that true self-reliance needs more than just mining reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:17 IST
India's Mineral Strategy: Beyond Mining Reforms
Representational Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal move, the Union Cabinet has revised royalty rates for key critical minerals, sparking optimism for enhanced exploration and competitive bidding in upcoming auctions. Still, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) warns that without bolstering domestic processing capabilities, India's strategic advantages remain elusive.

While the shift to a 1-4 percent ad-valorem royalty structure on minerals like graphite, zirconium, rubidium, and caesium is commendable and expected to reverse deterrents posed by the previous per-tonne regime, GTRI highlights India's deeper challenge in refining these materials for high-tech sectors. Current capabilities in upgrading graphite exist, yet high-grade graphite for battery use is predominantly imported.

For minerals such as zirconium, India barely scratches its potential due to limited processing capacity for electronics-grade materials. Rubidium and caesium face even tougher obstacles as exploration is nascent and processing facilities for their derivatives are nonexistent, leaving downstream industries reliant on imports, chiefly from China.

GTRI advocates that India's path to true self-reliance in cutting-edge technologies, including electric vehicles and semiconductors, hinges on aligning royalty reforms with robust domestic processing infrastructure, encouraging private investment, and building integrated value chains. The Cabinet's move is a progressive step, yet its success will be measured by swift implementation, inter-agency synergy, and substantial investments. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Surge Amid End of U.S. Government Shutdown

Global Markets Surge Amid End of U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global
2
International Educity Set to Revolutionize Indian Education Landscape

International Educity Set to Revolutionize Indian Education Landscape

 India
3
UKPNP Chairman's Successful US Visit Paves Way for Global Advocacy

UKPNP Chairman's Successful US Visit Paves Way for Global Advocacy

 Switzerland
4
NAAC Show-Cause Notice to Al Falah University Over False Accreditation Claims

NAAC Show-Cause Notice to Al Falah University Over False Accreditation Claim...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025