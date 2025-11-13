Exploring India's Mineral Wealth: IITF 2025 Pavilion Highlight

The India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 is set to kick off with the inauguration of the mines ministry's pavilion by Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy this Friday. Held at Bharat Mandapam from November 14, this 14-day event will highlight India's mineral resources and technological advancements.

Spanning 1,500 square meters, the pavilion promises a dynamic experience with thematic exhibits and interactive displays. Visitors can explore India's mining sector's achievements and future vision through the participation of Central Public Sector Enterprises like Hindustan Copper Ltd, Nalco, and more.

A special thematic zone dedicated to the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM) will showcase innovations in the exploration and processing of critical minerals essential for India's clean energy goals. The Non-Ferrous Technology Development Centre will play a key role in highlighting advancements in this sector.