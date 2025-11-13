Left Menu

Exploring India's Mineral Wealth: IITF 2025 Pavilion Highlight

Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy will open the mines ministry's pavilion at the IITF 2025, emphasizing India's mineral resources and technological progress. Featuring various Central Public Sector Enterprises, the pavilion will showcase critical mineral initiatives and advancements vital for India's clean energy and industrial development.

The India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 is set to kick off with the inauguration of the mines ministry's pavilion by Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy this Friday. Held at Bharat Mandapam from November 14, this 14-day event will highlight India's mineral resources and technological advancements.

Spanning 1,500 square meters, the pavilion promises a dynamic experience with thematic exhibits and interactive displays. Visitors can explore India's mining sector's achievements and future vision through the participation of Central Public Sector Enterprises like Hindustan Copper Ltd, Nalco, and more.

A special thematic zone dedicated to the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM) will showcase innovations in the exploration and processing of critical minerals essential for India's clean energy goals. The Non-Ferrous Technology Development Centre will play a key role in highlighting advancements in this sector.

