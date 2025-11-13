South Korea Halts Flights for Record University Entrance Exam
More than half a million South Koreans participated in the rigorous university entrance exam as flights were halted to minimize distractions. This year marked the highest attendance in seven years. The exam is essential for gaining admission to top universities in a competitive society.
In South Korea, over half a million candidates undertook the highly challenging university entrance exam, prompting police mobilization and flight suspensions to ensure timely arrival at test centers. This year's participation was the highest since 2019.
The exam, crucial for securing university placements, saw its highest participation in seven years, largely due to a birth surge in 2007, considered a fortuitous year by many parents. Airports, including Incheon, halted flights during the English listening comprehension section to eliminate distractions.
The decision disrupted 140 flights, illustrating the exam's importance in the nation's fiercely competitive educational landscape. Additionally, financial markets and offices opened later than usual, accommodating the nine-hour marathon test.
