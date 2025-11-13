South Korea Halts Flights for Record University Entrance Exam

In South Korea, over half a million candidates undertook the highly challenging university entrance exam, prompting police mobilization and flight suspensions to ensure timely arrival at test centers. This year's participation was the highest since 2019.

The exam, crucial for securing university placements, saw its highest participation in seven years, largely due to a birth surge in 2007, considered a fortuitous year by many parents. Airports, including Incheon, halted flights during the English listening comprehension section to eliminate distractions.

The decision disrupted 140 flights, illustrating the exam's importance in the nation's fiercely competitive educational landscape. Additionally, financial markets and offices opened later than usual, accommodating the nine-hour marathon test.