Aether Industries' Impressive Profit Surge in Q3

Aether Industries reported a 55.07% increase in consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 53.95 crores in the September quarter. Revenue rose by 38.44% to Rs 275.1 crore, driven by innovations and partnerships. Co-Founder Rohan Desai highlights the company's strong financial strategies for continued growth in FY26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:12 IST
Aether Industries, a speciality chemicals manufacturer, announced a striking 55.07% rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 53.95 crores for the September quarter.

The profit surge stands in contrast to Rs 34.79 crores reported in the same quarter last year, according to a regulatory filing by Aether Industries.

Revenue from operations also saw a significant increase of 38.44%, reaching Rs 275.1 crores compared to Rs 198.79 crores during the previous year's corresponding quarter. Aether Industries' Co-Founder and Director Rohan Desai attributed this growth to the company's dedication to process innovation, strategic partnerships, and capacity expansions, all underpinned by meticulous financial strategies.

