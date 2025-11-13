Left Menu

Bomb Scare Averts Disaster on Air India Flight

A bomb threat was received for Air India's Toronto-Delhi flight, resulting in a safe landing at Delhi Airport. After assessing the threat as non-specific, security measures ensured passenger safety. In light of recent blasts in the capital, enhanced security protocols are enforced at airports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities responded to a bomb threat against Air India's flight from Toronto to Delhi, which safely landed in the capital, sources reported.

Delhi Police received the alert about flight AI188, and after evaluation by the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee, it was deemed 'non-specific,' according to PTI sources.

An Air India spokesperson confirmed a security alert for AI188 during its Toronto-Delhi journey. Crew followed security protocols, prioritizing passenger safety. The flight landed at 3.40 pm, and security checks commenced as per procedures, ensuring all passengers and crew disembarked safely.

The recent blast in the national capital has prompted tighter security at airports. Enhanced measures include secondary checks, following the bombing near the Red Fort Metro, which claimed 13 lives and injured several others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

