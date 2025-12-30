Bomb Scare at Bus Stand: Just a Bag of Clothes

A forgotten bag at a bustling bus stand led to panic on Tuesday afternoon when it was mistaken for a bomb, officials revealed. The unidentified bag, which was later discovered to contain nothing more than clothes, had apparently been left by a passenger.

A swift response from local police and the Bomb Disposal Squad resulted in the bus stand being quickly cordoned off following reports of the suspicious item near a concrete pillar.

Once cleared, normalcy returned to the area. Meanwhile, authorities have stepped up security efforts across Jammu amidst extensive anti-terrorist operations in Kishtwar, Doda, Poonch, and Rajouri districts to ensure a safe New Year celebration.