Bomb Scare at Bus Stand: Just a Bag of Clothes

A forgotten bag at a busy bus stand caused a bomb scare on Tuesday, but was later found to contain only clothes. The incident mobilized the Bomb Disposal Squad, leading to brief disruption. Security measures have been intensified in Jammu amid New Year celebration preparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-12-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 15:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A forgotten bag at a bustling bus stand led to panic on Tuesday afternoon when it was mistaken for a bomb, officials revealed. The unidentified bag, which was later discovered to contain nothing more than clothes, had apparently been left by a passenger.

A swift response from local police and the Bomb Disposal Squad resulted in the bus stand being quickly cordoned off following reports of the suspicious item near a concrete pillar.

Once cleared, normalcy returned to the area. Meanwhile, authorities have stepped up security efforts across Jammu amidst extensive anti-terrorist operations in Kishtwar, Doda, Poonch, and Rajouri districts to ensure a safe New Year celebration.

