Lotus Biscoff's Sweet Expansion in India: A Global Strategy Unveiled

In a strategic expansion, Belgian giant Lotus Bakeries has teamed up with Mondelēz to launch its iconic Biscoff cookies in India, announced CEO Jan Boone.

The collaboration grants Mondelēz the license to produce and distribute Biscoff locally, potentially boosting its foothold in India's premium cookie market, where it already excels with Oreo.

With expectations of substantial growth, Mondelēz's strategy mirrors its Oreo approach, aiming to establish Biscoff as a premium choice, tapping urban markets, and using diverse channels from small trade to quick commerce.

