Lotus Biscoff's Sweet Expansion in India: A Global Strategy Unveiled

Lotus Bakeries partners with Mondelēz to introduce Biscoff cookies in India, aiming to make it a top market. Mondelēz will manufacture and market Biscoff locally, leveraging its Oreo success strategy. The goal is to position Biscoff as a premium cookie choice in India's complex retail landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic expansion, Belgian giant Lotus Bakeries has teamed up with Mondelēz to launch its iconic Biscoff cookies in India, announced CEO Jan Boone.

The collaboration grants Mondelēz the license to produce and distribute Biscoff locally, potentially boosting its foothold in India's premium cookie market, where it already excels with Oreo.

With expectations of substantial growth, Mondelēz's strategy mirrors its Oreo approach, aiming to establish Biscoff as a premium choice, tapping urban markets, and using diverse channels from small trade to quick commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

