DAMAC Islands 2: A Tropical Oasis in Dubai's Heart

DAMAC Properties unveils DAMAC Islands 2, a master community redefining waterfront luxury in Dubai with tropical themes. Inspired by eight exotic destinations, the new project continues the success of DAMAC Islands. Record-breaking sales and strategic expansions highlight DAMAC's growing global footprint and sustained investor confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:55 IST
Exclusive tropical retreat combining luxury living and holistic wellness.. Image Credit: ANI
DAMAC Properties, a key player in the region's luxury real estate market, has unveiled its latest ambitious venture, DAMAC Islands 2. This new master community in Dubai promises to redefine waterfront living by infusing the cityscape with tropical allure. Borrowing inspiration from eight exotic island destinations, including Antigua and Bahamas, the project is set to offer a lush, lagoon-rich environment in the city's heart.

Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of DAMAC Properties, articulates the grand vision behind DAMAC Islands 2 as more than mere residential development. She describes it as an embodiment of the vibrancy of tropical locales and the aspiring spirit of Dubai. The development promises to integrate nature's beauty with DAMAC's hallmark of quality and sophistication.

The launch of DAMAC Islands 2 follows the unprecedented success of its predecessor, DAMAC Islands, which shattered real estate sales records in 2024 with AED 10 billion in inventory sold within 24 hours. The property market in Dubai continues to thrive, with staggering sales figures and investor demand reflecting the robust allure of the DAMAC brand. The latest project will feature luxurious villas and townhouses, underscoring DAMAC's commitment to luxury and lifestyle innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

