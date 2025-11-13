Nisus Finance Sees Unprecedented Growth in H1 FY26, Solidifying Global Expansion

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: Nisus Finance Services Co. Ltd. (BSE: NISUS) has experienced a record-breaking half-year period, achieving revenues that eclipse those of the entire previous fiscal year. The company's H1 FY26 results show an impressive INR 74.89 crore from core operations alone, surpassing FY25's total revenue of INR 67.30 crore.

Incorporating the performance of New Consolidated Construction Co. Ltd. (NCCCL), the firm reported consolidated revenues of INR 142.30 crore for the first half — a remarkable improvement on the INR 34.36 crore from the same period last year. This performance is credited to a rise in investment gains, higher transaction volume, and increased contributions from both India and UAE sectors.

Internationally, Nisus made strides with a significant investment in a residential tower in Dubai's Motor City for INR 525 crore. Acquired at a discount, this asset is expected to offer a considerable rental uplift and reinforce Nisus's strategic focus on the GCC as a prime investment zone. Simultaneously, Nisus became the first Indian AIF to achieve a BBB+ rating from CareEdge, a testament to its robust governance and successful investment strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)