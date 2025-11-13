Left Menu

Akasa Air Partners with One Point One to Elevate Customer Experience

Akasa Air has collaborated with One Point One Solutions to deploy an Omnichannel CCaaS solution, enhancing customer experience through integrated technology. This strategic alliance aims to streamline customer interactions and improve service consistency across communication channels, reinforcing Akasa Air's commitment to superior customer service.

In a significant move to boost customer engagement, Akasa Air has teamed up with One Point One Solutions to launch an advanced Omnichannel CCaaS solution. This collaboration aims to integrate technology across communication mediums, thereby offering customers faster and more seamless interactions.

The new system, set to roll out in the coming weeks, will centralize management of interactions across voice, email, and other channels. An advanced analytics dashboard will track key metrics, enhancing both responsiveness and service consistency, which aligns with Akasa Air's customer-first philosophy.

Akasa Air continues to grow rapidly, now connecting 24 domestic and six international destinations. With a significant order of Boeing 737 MAX airplanes and a focus on reducing carbon emissions, the airline stays true to its goal of becoming an environmentally progressive carrier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

