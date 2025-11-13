India Charts New Health Research Vision at 2nd DHR-ICMR Excellence Summit 2025

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Smt. Anupriya Singh Patel, delivered the keynote address at the 2nd DHR-ICMR Health Research Excellence Summit 2025, marking a significant milestone in India’s rapidly transforming biomedical research landscape. The event, held in the national capital, brought together leading policymakers, scientists, innovators, and healthcare professionals to celebrate breakthroughs and chart the course for future advancements. Dr. V. K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, also graced the occasion, offering strategic insights into India’s next phase of health system evolution.

A Decade of Rapid Transformation in India’s Health Research Ecosystem

In her address, Smt. Patel emphasized that India’s health research capabilities have undergone unprecedented strengthening over the past decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. From developing innovative vaccines like Rotavac to producing globally recognized COVID-19 vaccines, India has positioned itself as a major contributor to international health security.

She highlighted that initiatives such as MedTech Mitra—a flagship support mechanism for medical device innovators—have created a robust ecosystem promoting indigenous development and commercialization of biomedical technologies. “India is not only innovating but also demonstrating remarkable capacity to deliver solutions at the scale and speed required for a global impact,” she noted.

The Minister underscored the Government’s commitment to ensuring that the benefits of advanced scientific research reach citizens across economic and geographic divides. Evidence-based policymaking, she said, remains central to India’s health strategy, and the Government is focused on making clinical guidelines and high-quality treatment standards widely accessible to all healthcare professionals.

Driving the Future: AI, Precision Medicine and Genomics

Reflecting on the momentum built in intramural, extramural, and clinical research, Smt. Patel described India’s current health research trajectory as a “defining moment.” She urged the scientific community to push the boundaries of modern technologies such as AI-driven precision healthcare, advanced genomics, and next-generation medical devices, positioning India not merely as a participant in global science but a leader shaping future medical innovations.

India’s Vision: Raising Healthy Life Expectancy to 75 Years

Delivering a complementary perspective, Dr. V. K. Paul highlighted that India’s current healthy life expectancy stands at 60 years, and the nation’s long-term ambition is to raise it above 75 years. He explained that achieving this goal will require strategic deployment of innovative interventions, large-scale health solutions, and frontier digital technologies.

Dr. Paul outlined ten key enablers to achieve the Viksit Bharat vision for ICMR:

Positioning ICMR among the top three health research institutions worldwide. Elevating intramural institutions under ICMR to global leadership levels. Building the world’s largest extramural research ecosystem. Achieving complete Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in biomedical knowledge and technologies. Strengthening coordination between research institutions and state health systems. Enhancing primary healthcare through 1.8 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) delivering comprehensive screening and care. Expanding public awareness of traditional Indian systems of medicine. Developing a world-class health research workforce. Leveraging frontier technologies—AI, robotics, and digital health systems—for advanced solutions. Preparing biosecurity and pandemic-readiness strategies for future global threats.

He commended the Department of Health Research (DHR), ICMR scientists, and all award recipients for their relentless dedication to strengthening India’s health innovation potential.

Major Launches and Announcements at the Summit

The summit witnessed the unveiling of several major initiatives aimed at accelerating health innovation, standardizing care, and improving service delivery:

1. MedTech Mitra’s Innovator’s Guidebook for IVD Devices

A comprehensive guide to support innovators developing In-vitro Diagnostic technologies, offering regulatory, technical, and commercialization guidance.

2. Transfer of 11 New Technologies to Industry

Eleven cutting-edge technologies developed by ICMR were transferred to three companies, facilitating rapid translation of research into market-ready health solutions.

3. Revamped Standard Treatment Workflows (STWs)

Updated and streamlined STWs were launched to ensure uniform, evidence-based clinical practices across hospitals.

4. Assistive Technologies Guidelines and Kits

These include:

An Upper Limb Assessment Kit, developed jointly by IIT Delhi and AIIMS Delhi under CARE-DAT, enabling standardized functional evaluation for persons with disabilities.

Updated National List of Essential Assistive Products (NLEAP) standards, jointly formulated by ICMR and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), to improve access to essential assistive devices.

5. Launch of the ICMR Pensioners’ Portal

A new digital portal to streamline access to records, services, and benefits for ICMR pensioners.

Distinguished Participation

The event was attended by senior leadership including:

Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, DHR and Director General, ICMR

Smt. Anu Nagar, Joint Secretary, DHR

Smt. Manisha Saxena, Senior DDG (Administration), ICMR

Senior officials from the Union Health Ministry, along with eminent scientists, innovators, and award-winning researchers.

A Vision for Global Leadership

The 2nd DHR-ICMR Health Research Excellence Summit 2025 underscored India’s unwavering commitment to scientific excellence, health equity, and global leadership in biomedical innovation. Through coordinated national efforts, frontier technologies, and evidence-driven policymaking, India is preparing to shape the future of healthcare—not just domestically, but worldwide.