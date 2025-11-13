Left Menu

India and Canada Strengthen Economic Ties During Ministerial Dialogue

India and Canada held the 7th Ministerial Dialogue on Trade and Investment, focusing on enhancing bilateral trade and setting a future agenda. The dialogue highlighted shared values and economic growth while addressing sectoral collaboration in areas like health and supply chain resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:26 IST
India and Canada Strengthen Economic Ties During Ministerial Dialogue
India and Canada Hold 7th Ministerial Dialogue on Trade and Investment to Strengthen Bilateral Economic Partnership (Image: X/@PiyushGoyal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move toward strengthening bilateral economic ties, India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Canada's Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development, Maninder Sidhu, co-chaired the 7th India-Canada Ministerial Dialogue on Trade and Investment (MDTI) in New Delhi on Thursday. The meeting seeks to set a forward-looking agenda, in line with their joint statement, "Renewing Momentum towards a Stronger Partnership".

The dialogue emphasized the enduring bonds between India and Canada, rooted in shared democratic values and cultural diversity. Both ministers acknowledged the vital contributions of the Indian diaspora in Canada, which numbers nearly 2.9 million, including over 427,000 students, and plays a crucial role in fostering innovation and economic collaboration.

With bilateral trade between the two countries reaching USD 18.38 billion in 2023, the ministers reviewed trade policies and discussed ways to enhance market access and regulatory alignment. The talks covered economic growth areas such as nutritional security and health sector cooperation, reiterating their shared vision to renew and revitalize their economic partnership.

TRENDING

1
India Strengthens Self-sufficiency in Critical Minerals

India Strengthens Self-sufficiency in Critical Minerals

 India
2
McIlroy Dominates Penge in Thrilling World Tour Championship Open

McIlroy Dominates Penge in Thrilling World Tour Championship Open

 United Arab Emirates
3
Taiwanese Legislator Tackles Disinformation at German Parliament Amid China's Charges

Taiwanese Legislator Tackles Disinformation at German Parliament Amid China'...

 Germany
4
Fake RPF Officer Nabbed at Kalyan Station

Fake RPF Officer Nabbed at Kalyan Station

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025