SpiceJet's Strategic Leadership Boost: Chandan Sand Joins Board

SpiceJet, the domestic airline, has strengthened its leadership by appointing Chandan Sand as an Executive Director on its board.

This appointment marks SpiceJet's second significant leadership change in November, following the hiring of former IndiGo Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar, also as an Executive Director.

Chandan Sand, previously responsible for legal, finance, and strategic acquisitions at SpiceJet, brings two decades of experience to the board, where he will focus on growth, restructuring, and compliance, contingent on regulatory nods.

(With inputs from agencies.)