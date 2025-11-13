Left Menu

Bolstering Security: Northern Railway's Vigilance at Jammu Station

Northern Railway executed a special security operation at Jammu station following a deadly blast in Delhi. The drive, conducted by multiple security agencies, aimed to enhance passenger safety. Officials advised vigilance and shared helpline contacts for security concerns.

13-11-2025
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to enhance passenger security, Northern Railway conducted a thorough special drive at Jammu railway station on Thursday. This initiative follows a deadly blast near the Red Fort in Delhi, which claimed 13 lives earlier this week.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Uchit Singhal, emphasized that such drives are routinely organized to safeguard passengers across the Jammu division. The operation saw a collaboration between the Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police, dog squads, and the commercial department.

Comprehensive checks of passenger luggage, platforms, and trains were carried out using metal detectors and sniffer dogs. Passengers were also briefed on safety precautions, underscoring the railways' commitment to maintaining smooth operations while ensuring utmost security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

