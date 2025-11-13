Markets React: Dollar Dips as Governments Reopen and Investors Reassess

Financial markets witnessed a shift on Thursday as the U.S. dollar dipped following an increase in risk appetite after the federal government's reopening from a historic 43-day shutdown. This prolonged closure impacted multiple sectors, including air traffic and food assistance.

Spearheading the conversation, Sarah Ying from CIBC Capital Markets highlighted that the shutdown resolution positively influenced market risk dynamics, though the initial momentum linked to a potential Federal Reserve rate cut has started to dissipate as traders await further economic data.

The foreign exchange landscape has been stirred, with notable movements like the yen's depreciation against the euro—a scenario not seen since 1999. Globally, varied economic factors like Japan's low-interest stance and Britain's modest economic growth also played roles in currency valuations.

